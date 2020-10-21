Coles launches new organic wine range across its liquor chains

Marron Creek organic wine.

Coles is launching an Australian organic wine range across Vintage Cellars, First Choice Liquor Market and Liquorland retail chains.

The new range features nine options from three Australian wineries – Paxton, Marron Creek and Jacob’s Creek. The launch is a response to increasing demand for organic alcohol options in Australia, according to the company.

Paxton is one of three brands in the new organic wine range.

“Made in accordance with Australian Certified Organic Standards, producers of organic wine don’t apply any synthetic chemicals to the soil, vines, or wine,” said Brad Gorman, GM at Coles Liquor. “The result is a traditional and sustainable approach to winemaking that produces pure, full-flavoured and delicious wines.”

The wine sells for about $20 a bottle.